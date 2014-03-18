Bond set at $1M for boyfriend of missing East Texas teen found murdered

As of Tuesday, 19-year-old Alicia Benefield was still missing and more information is coming to light about the only person of interest in her disappearance.

Tabatha Moxley a woman who says she practically grew up with Rodris Webster, says she was shocked to hear that Webster was a person of interest.

The search has intensified for law enforcement and family who are searching on their own for missing teen Alicia Benefield. Tuesday, investigators met with Benefield's father and asked him to let law enforcement

Police say the site where Benefield's body was discovered Tuesday is still an active crime scene as the investigation continues.

On Sunday, investigators found Webster's muddied hoodie and Benefield's keys in a dumpster behind the Food Mart off of I-20 in Waskom.

Bond has been set at $1M for the boyfriend of the East Texas teen whose body was found on Tuesday in Elysian Fields.

Alicia Benefield's body was recovered shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of FM 31 and Elysian Fields Rd. in Marshall, Texas. According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, Rodris Webster led investigators to the location.

Benefield, 19, had been missing since Friday. On Sunday, investigators found a muddied hoodie and keys in a dumpster behind the Food Mart off of I-20 in Waskom. Investigators confirmed the hoodie belongs to her boyfriend, Rodris Webster. The keys were determined to be Benefield's.



Authorities searched the area around the dumpster and into the woods twice on Monday, and the search extended into Elysian Fields on Tuesday. That's where Benefield was last seen.



Webster, who is 25, was named as a person of interest in Benefield's disappearance Monday and questioned for several hours by Harrison County Sheriff's Deputies Monday, but was later released.



On Tuesday night, Webster was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of murder related to the death of Alicia Benefield, and a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Family members have said Webster and Benefield had a violent relationship. Webster had been arrested at least once before, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released from jail March 5, after Benefield dropped the charge.

