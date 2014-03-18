Who is Rodris Webster? His friend speaks

The search has intensified for law enforcement and family who are searching on their own for missing teen Alicia Benefield. Tuesday, investigators met with Benefield's father and asked him to let law enforcement

As of Tuesday, 19-year-old Alicia Benefield was still missing and more information is coming to light about the only person of interest in her disappearance.

The teen's boyfriend, Rodris Webster, has been named as a person of interest in the missing person's case. Webster, 25, was questioned by Harrison County Sheriff's Deputies Monday for several hours, and released.

Tabatha Moxley, a woman who says she practically grew up with Webster, said she was shocked to hear that Webster is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend. She says he's funny, easy to get along with and she's having a hard time believing that he may be involved.

"I was in shock. He couldn't have done this, not Rodris, I know him," Moxley said. "They were always happy, never seen them fight, never seen them argue. I've been told they argued by him but normal arguments that couples may have."

Those arguments became not so normal in January. Webster was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Benefield. Then on March 16, investigators found a muddied hoodie and keys in a dumpster behind the food mart off of I-20. Investigators say the hoodie belongs to Webster and the keys belong to Benefield.

Moxley also said Webster had a special place in his heart for Benefield. "Growing up he was just always about getting with girls to get in bed with them and with her, he told me that he actually cared about her and it was different," she said.

The question now is how different and did Webster have anything to do with why one mother is without her baby girl, while hoping she hasn't seen the glimmer in her daughter's eyes for the last time.

"If he did it or did anything or knows anything he needs to say something. Her family needs to know and if he didn't do anything he just needs to hang in there and not listen to all the negative stuff," Moxley said.

Moxley also claims Webster told her he had been arrested before. According to the Harrison County Jail, Webster has been booked into their facility a total of five times on various charges.

