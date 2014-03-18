Search for missing teen expands to Elysian Fields

Investigators met with the family of a missing DeBerry teen Tuesday and asked them to let law enforcement take the lead on the investigation.

Family and friends of Alicia Benefield have been searching areas of Elysian Fields, looking for the 19-year-old woman.

Benefield was last seen early Friday morning driving toward her home.

"I got to go on this property, I am looking for my daughter," said Aaron Benefield, the missing girl's father.

Deputies met with Aaron Benefield and asked him to not search certain areas, and to allow law enforcement to search those areas first with K-9 units.

Tuesday, her parents and hundreds of volunteers searched areas closest to her boyfriend's house.

That man, Rodris Webster, 25, is the only person of interest in her disappearance.

"She's only 19 years old, she's got a life to live," said Kevin Roquemord, the missing teen's cousin. "She's somebody's child, somebody's sister, possibly somebody mother one day, somebody wife. She needs come home."



Family members say they planned to searching into the night.

Investigators also searched in Elysian Fields on Tuesday. According to the family, there were three law enforcement search crews looking for Benefield in the southern parts of the county.

"We are going to keep searching until we find her," Roquemord said.

