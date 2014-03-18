Three indicted in murder of DeSoto Parish man

DeSoto Parish deputies have arrested three men in the death of an elderly Gloster man whose body was found inside his ransacked home.

Three men have been indicted in the murder of a DeSoto Parish man who was killed last month during a robbery at his home.

Police said a DeSoto Parish grand jury handed up the indictments Monday against Dalduran J. Brandon, Martavia D. King and Malcolm W. Hall Jr. for first degree murder, armed robbery with a gun and aggravated burglary in the robbery and death or 79-year-old Nathaniel Cash. If they are convicted, each defendant faces the death penalty.

Police allege that on February 17, the three men broke into Cash's home, choked and bound him, breaking a bone in his neck. They also stole a pistol and money from the victim, who was found dead the next morning in his home in the 100 block of Hines Road with his hands tied behind his back.

All three suspects previously confessed to their involvement in the break in, stating that the motive was robbery and they believed the victim had a large amount of money. One of the suspects choked Cash while he was being tied up, later threatening him with a pistol. Preliminary autopsy reports indicate the victim died of a heart attack as result of the physical assault.

Arraignment for the defendants is scheduled for April 16. The case will be presented by Assistant District Attorney Michael Daniel.

