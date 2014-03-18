SFD dispatcher arraigned on child pornography charges

A Shreveport Fire Department dispatcher was arraigned on child pornography charges Monday.

Officials say 45-year-old Stephen St. John appeared in court for allegedly possessing and receiving child pornography.

According to the indictment, St. John knowingly received child pornography on a computer on January 29, 2013. The images were video files depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Additionally, images of child pornography were found on St. John's computer and computer disks on September 5, 2013.

St. John is facing up to 20 years in prison for one count of possession of child pornography and from five to 20 years in prison for one count of receiving child pornography. He also faces three years of supervised release for each count.

St. John pleaded not guilty to both charges. He was released on a $25,000 bond.

