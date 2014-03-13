Springhill PD: Mayor's niece busted with $29K worth of meth

Marijuana pipe and methamphetamines police say they took from Reiny Ratliff

Springhill Mayor Carroll Breaux's niece has been arrested on drug charges after police discovered 234 grams of methamphetamines in her purse at a local dollar store parking lot.



Chief Will Lynd says police got a search warrant after they discovered a marijuana pipe in 20-year-old Reiny Ratliff's car while trying to help her find her driver's license.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Dollar General store on South Main Street in South Main Mall. Police were called to check out a complaint of people parking in a handicapped parking lot.

That's where they found Ratliff and gave her a citation for parking in a handicapped and for having an expired inspection sticker. When Ratliff couldn't find her driver's license, she agreed to let an officer help her. That's when he found the marijuana pipe and told her she was under arrest for drug paraphernalia.

"She became irate and nervous and said we couldn't search her car, and we definitely could not search her purse," Lynd said.

Police got a search warrant and discovered the drugs in Ratliff's purse.

The methamphetamines have a street value of $29,250, Lynd said. He said Ratliff also had $5,200 in cash in her purse.

Ratliff was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines over 28 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, parking in a handicapped zone, and having an expired vehicle inspection sticker.

Ratliff's bond was set at $77,000 and she was transferred to the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.

