Daddy's Girl Rock conference ministers to young women

A couple of hundred young ladies crowded Elizabeth Baptist Church in Benton over the weekend for the Daddy's Girls Rock conference.

The conference focuses on self-image and self-worth.

EBC Benton describes Daddy's Girl as "a ministry to young women which silences the voices of the world and allows girls to hear the only voice that matters-the voice of their heavenly Father. Daddy's Girl ministry help girls see themselves as God sees them, and they discover the beauty of who they are called to be in Christ. A true Daddy's Girl is one who is confident and sees herself as valuable. Instead of trying to live up to the expectations of all the voices she hears. We want young girls to be empowered to live their life to please an audience of one -- her Lord."

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.