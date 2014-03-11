Neighbors react to Pepper Point homicide

Bossier City's second homicide of the year happened at Pepper Point mobile home park on E. Texas Street.

The fatal shooting Monday night at the Pepper Point mobile home park Monday night became the city's second in 2014, and it has members of this little community shaken.

"It's a sad situation," said Tom Breaux, who lives just across the street from where police found Danny Litton Jr. lying in the street, dying of a gun shot wound.

Officers performed CPR on Litton, but the 37-year-old from Shreveport didn't make it. "There's not much to say," Breaux said. "It's sad it happened so close to home."

Christopher Phillips, 27, is charged with second degree murder for Litton's slaying. He turned himself in shortly after the shooting. Police said the men were visiting a mutual friend in the neighborhood when an argument turned violent. "It's unreal. Why someone would want to do something like that, react in that way," Breaux said.

A neighbor who lives near where the crime happened, said she heard a lot of ruckus, doors slamming, then a gunshot, about 11 p.m. Monday.



"It's kind of scary. I thought it was a quiet neighborhood," said Jan Grubbs, a neighbor who says she is surprised something like this would happen just down the street from her home. Grubbs said she feels safer now that Phillips has turned himself in.

Phillips has had other run-ins with the police. Within the past nine years, he has been charged with possession of marijuana, simple battery, and disturbing the peace, according to the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court's Office. If convicted in Litton's killing, Phillips could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

"It's a sad situation, he just threw away his life," said Breaux.



Phillips was booked into Bossier Parish's Maximum Security Correctional Facility and ordered held on $250,000 dollar bond.



