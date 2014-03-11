High school football player charged in death of Bowie County teen

The new school year began in New Boston Monday, less than a week after a student was shot to death at a local car wash. Funeral services have now been set for Semaj Williams, who would have been a senior.

Funeral arrangements set for New Boston teen shot at car wash

A high school senior football player has died of an apparent gunshot wound at a car wash in downtown New Boston. It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Few details have been confirmed, but the

New Boston teen found shot to death at car wash

Scrimmage canceled, vigil planned after shooting death of New Boston HS football player

Instead of a pre-season high school football scrimmage Thursday night, several hundred people gathered for a vigil in memory of a New Boston teen shot to death at a local car wash Wednesday night.

Hundreds turn out for vigil for New Boston teen shot to death

Several hundred people showed up for a vigil honoring shooting victim Semaj Williams last August at the New Boston High School football stadium.

Williams, 17, died of a gunshot wound while detailing a truck with friends at the local car wash.

A Bowie County teen has been indicted in the shooting death of a classmate at a New Boston car wash last year.

Semaj Williams was 17 when police say he was shot by another member of the New Boston, TX high school football team last August as they were washing the car of a former New Boston school board member.

A Bowie County grand jury Tuesday indicted Aaron Conkleton, 18, on a charge of criminally negligent homicide for Williams's death.

Conkleton and another teen were detailing a truck at Fawcett Car Wash on South Front Street when they found a gun inside the vehicle. When Williams arrived at the car wash, Conkleton allegedly pointed the gun at him. The weapon discharged and a bullet hit Williams in the chest, killing him, police said.

Williams would have been a senior in high school this year.

A date for Conkleton's arraignment has not yet been set.

