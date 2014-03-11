High school football player charged in death of Bowie County tee - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

High school football player charged in death of Bowie County teen

Semaj Williams (Twitter) Semaj Williams (Twitter)
Williams, 17, died of a gunshot wound while detailing a truck with friends at the local car wash. Williams, 17, died of a gunshot wound while detailing a truck with friends at the local car wash.
Several hundred people showed up for a vigil honoring shooting victim Semaj Williams last August at the New Boston High School football stadium. Several hundred people showed up for a vigil honoring shooting victim Semaj Williams last August at the New Boston High School football stadium.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX (KSLA) -

A Bowie County teen has been indicted in the shooting death of a classmate at a New Boston car wash last year.

Semaj Williams was 17 when police say he was shot by another member of the New Boston, TX high school football team last August as they were washing the car of a former New Boston school board member.

A Bowie County grand jury Tuesday indicted Aaron Conkleton, 18, on a charge of criminally negligent homicide for Williams's death.

Conkleton and another teen were detailing a truck at Fawcett Car Wash on South Front Street when they found a gun inside the vehicle. When Williams arrived at the car wash, Conkleton allegedly pointed the gun at him. The weapon discharged and a bullet hit Williams in the chest, killing him, police said.

Williams would have been a senior in high school this year.

A date for Conkleton's arraignment has not yet been set.

