Family, friends and firefighters remember 19-year-old Timpson volunteer firefighter Jordan LeBlanc

Fire departments from across east Texas will drive a procession of fire trucks through the streets of Shelby County, TX on Friday. It's their way of paying tribute to a young volunteer firefighters lost in a car accident.

Funeral services for 19-year-old Jordan LeBlanc are set for 11 a.m. Friday morning at Center First United Methodist Church. LeBlanc was killed in a three vehicle accident on U.S. highway 59 near the Shelby County line on Monday night.

Those who knew and loved Jordan told the East Texas News that he was a self-less, kindhearted person who loved helping people.

"Jordan was one of those amazing young men that you don't get to meet very often," said Kristie Branch-Hariston, secretary with the Timpson Volunteer Fire Department.



Jordan LeBlanc lived a life of service to other people and for the past year he served his community as a firefighter with the Timpson Volunteer Fire Department.

"The look on his face when he made rookie of the year last year…it was priceless," said Branch. "It's one of those jaw dropping moments because I really don't think he was expecting it."



One of his youth pastors, Tim Dunn with Center First United Pentecostal Church describes Jordan as someone you could always count on.

"For him being only 19, he made an impact on anybody and everybody he met and he was just a kind-hearted guy," said Dunn.



"He thought less of himself and more of other people," said Cody Russell. "It wasn't about what he could do for himself but what he could do for you."

"He just had a passion for helping people," said Jordan's pastor, Dennis Landtroop. "His service as a fireman was really beyond his years and he just really loved helping people, wanted to be involved in church work and involved in reaching out to others."



Jordan made such an impact on those that came into his life he was like family.

"We loved him like our own kid and it just breaks our heart to lose him like this," said Dunn.



Jordan's Sunday School teacher Christine Landtroop couldn't hold her emotion in when saying, "He was a joy to be around and I'm really heartbroken about all this."

Friends and family says they'll never forget his smile.

"You never saw him without a smile on his face," said Russell. "He was always happy."

"He just had that infectious laughter and smile," said Branch. "He was an amazing young man."

Jordan was engaged and set to marry his fiance Ashley in November. All that knew him say that there are not many young people like him and he will be missed.

"It's a tragedy what has happened and we just need more people like Jordan in our world today," said Dunn.

LeBlanc is survived by his parents, his fiance, his brother and sister-in-law, sister, paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, numerous nieces of nephews, and many friends, including his fellow firefighters with the Timpson VFD.

A fund has been set up in LeBlanc's honor at Austin Bank, Branch said. People wishing to donate to the fund can do so at any branch of Austin Bank. The fund will used to help pay for the funeral expenses.

