Third arrest for helping Shreveport man elude Caddo deputies

Caddo sheriff's deputies have arrested a third person for helping a Shreveport man elude authorities.

Deputies have charged 19-year-old Ramon Bernard Omes III of Bent Tree Drive as an accessory after the fact for charges in connection with Trent Lee Morgan's case.

Omes' charges include being an accessory after the fact for indecent behavior with a juvenile, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and pornography involving a juvenile.

The charges stem from Omes allegedly letting Morgan hide out at his house while a warrant had been issued for Morgan's arrest.

Morgan was taken into custody yesterday in an area near Bent Tree Drive after a search involving Caddo, Shreveport and K-9 officers.



Morgan's girlfiend, 21-year-old Elizabeth Jacobe, and his brother, 20-year-old Zachary Calhoun, were arrested Tuesday and chargedwith being accesoories after the fact for the same crimes.

