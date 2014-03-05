Bill allowing off-duty officers to carry weapons in Louisiana bars reintroduced

Click here to read the full opinion of Louisiana Attorney General Buddy Caldwell in response to a request for clarification on LA R.S. 14.95.5 regarding off-duty officers carrying firearms into establishments that primarily exist to serve alcohol.

Rep. Henry Burns of Haughton believes that the current law regarding firearms and alcohol unfairly targets police officers, and he's filed a bill to change it.

Gun legislation was shot down at the Louisiana state Capitol on Tuesday. The proposed law would allow police officers to carry their guns into restaurants that serve alcohol.

Off-duty law enforcement all over Louisiana are technically breaking the law when they enter restaurants and bars with their firearms.

The Louisiana Attorney General's opinion on off-duty officers carrying firearms into establishments that serve alcohol will likely prompt another effort to change the law.

Organizations representing law enforcement officers says not being able to remain armed, even if they are off-duty at an establishment that serves alcohol, puts their safety at risk.

For the second time in 2 years, a bill has been introduced in the Louisiana Legislature to change the current law that prohibits officers from carrying weapons in a bar or restaurant that sells liquor.

HB10 would make it legal, and recently gained the backing of the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

The bill's author, Rep. Henry Burns of Haughton, says with the recent local support may help the bill pass this year.



A similar bill passed in the House last year, but was killed in the Senate.

The bill would "allow law enforcement officers to maintain their weapon and be able to ensure and encourage there is peace," says Burns.

"If someone were to come in and start any trouble you have a cop there with a gun just in case anything happens," says Marcus Thompson. Thompson is a regular at D'Shays Lounge in Bossier City and says he would feel safer if an off-duty officer were allowed to carry a weapon in a bar.

Representative Henry Burns says he is confident the bill will become law. The bill will be discussed after the congressional session starts on March 10.

