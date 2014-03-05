Bill allowing off-duty officers to carry weapons in Louisiana bars reintroduced

Click here to read the full opinion of LA AG Buddy Caldwell in response to a request for clarification on LA R.S. 14.95.5 regarding off-duty officers carrying firearms into bars and restaurants.More >>
BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -
For the second time in 2 years, a bill has been introduced in the Louisiana Legislature to change the current law that prohibits officers from carrying weapons in a bar or restaurant that sells liquor.
HB10 would make it legal, and recently gained the backing of the Bossier Parish Police Jury.
The bill's author, Rep. Henry Burns of Haughton, says with the recent local support may help the bill pass this year.
A similar bill passed in the House last year, but was killed in the Senate.
The bill would "allow law enforcement officers to maintain their weapon and be able to ensure and encourage there is peace," says Burns.
"If someone were to come in and start any trouble you have a cop there with a gun just in case anything happens," says Marcus Thompson. Thompson is a regular at D'Shays Lounge in Bossier City and says he would feel safer if an off-duty officer were allowed to carry a weapon in a bar.
Representative Henry Burns says he is confident the bill will become law. The bill will be discussed after the congressional session starts on March 10.
