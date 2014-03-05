Shreveport man in custody on child sex charges, tried to run

Caddo Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Shreveport man who is charged with having a sexual relationship with a juvenile.

Detectives and K-9 officers found 20-year-old Trent Lee Morgan in the 5500 block of Bent Tree after receiving a tip that Morgan was there at a friend's house. When deputies arrived, Morgan ran from a backyard shed into the woods.

Shreveport police aided Caddo Sheriff's deputies in setting up a perimeter around the area. Morgan was found a short time later hiding in a structure nearby. Morgan will be booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and pornography involving a juvenile.

Authorities also expect to charge a person at the house on Bent Tree for helping Morgan. Two others were arrested Tuesday for accessory after the fact when they failed to turn him over to authorities.

They've been identified as Morgan's girlfriend, 21-year-old Elizabeth Jacobe, and his brother, -year-old Zachary Calhoun.

