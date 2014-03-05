Family plans benefit for missing Ashdown woman

The search for an Ashdown woman missing since an icy traffic accident on Saturday has been suspended indefinitely.

The search for an Ashdown woman believed to have jumped or fallen into the Red River to avoid an accident has been suspended until Thursday due to threat of winter weather expected Wednesday.

The search continues for an Ashdown woman believed to have leapt or been knocked into the Red River early Saturday morning after an 18-wheeler collided with wrecked vehicles.

One of the 2 people who jumped from an ice-covered bridge early Saturday morning to avoid being hit by an 18-wheeler skidding toward him says he acted on instinct when he dove over the rail.

A program to support the continuing search for a missing Ashdown woman is planned for this weekend at the local high school.



Janice Burris Northcross has been missing since she fell or jumped from a bridge into the Red River near Fulton, Ark. Feb. 8.

Saturday, March 15 at the Ashdown High School Auditorium.

Her family is asking for church groups, soloists, comedians and anyone else with any special talent to be a part of a benefit program set for Saturday at the Ashdown High School auditorium.

They say the special event is being held to provide support, unity and hope for the family. The program will begin at 3 p.m. at the high school auditorium at 751 Rankin Street in Ashdown.

A fund has been set up in the name of Janice Burris-Northcross at all MilWay FCU locations in the area, as well as online.

Divers have been searching the river in the area of the Interstate 30 bridge for Northcross' body after she and a man wound up in the water after an 18-wheeler jackknifed and skidded toward them. The man was able to swim to shore.

Officials searched for several days, but weren't able to get divers into the water right away because of conditions in the river. Family members say their search efforts will continue "until the family brings her home."

