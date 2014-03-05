Arraignment set for BESE member Walter Lee

A Desoto Parish grand jury has indicted Walter C. Lee on various charges related to his conduct as the former superintendent of the Desoto Parish Schools System.

Former DeSoto Parish Superintendent Walter Lee remains on the state's Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Former DeSoto Parish Superintendent Walter Lee is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on four felony charges related to his conduct as the former superintendent of the Desoto Parish Schools System.

Lee was indicted in January by a DeSoto Parish grand jury on two counts of felony theft, public contract fraud, and malfeasance in office.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor began investigating Lee in 2013, after officials found irregularities during a routine audit of Board of Elementary and Secondary Education's records. Lee was then, and is still, serving as a member of BESE. The irregularities allegedly indicated that Lee had double-billed the parish school board and BESE for travel expenses.

He's also accused of personally benefiting from the return of a leased vehicle. The grand jury's final indictment alleges that Lee "committed malfeasance in office by intentionally performing his duties as superintendent in an unlawful manner."

Lee retired as superintendent of DeSoto schools in November 2012. Before that, he served as superintendent of Caddo schools. He remains on the state's Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. According to BESE Communication Director Kevin Calbert, Lee, who represents the 4th district, will remain on the board unless he receives a felony conviction or pleads guilty.

