U.S. Rep. Hall facing several challengers in GOP Party Primary

U.S. Representative Ralph Hall of Rockwall, Texas, has a district that spans from just east of Dallas all the way to the Louisiana border. He's represented the area for more than three decades. He's also the oldest active member of congress at the age of 90.

Hall says this is his last time to run for office, if he can win the November 4 General Election.

Five republicans qualified to run in the March 4 Party Primary against Hall. Political analysts believe the congressman could be vulnerable if he ends up in a runoff, but he has the advantage of being the incumbent.

Here's a look at the other candidates in the March 4 race:

A former U.S. Attorney and past mayor of Heath, TX. He has run numerous ads trying to get his name out to all areas of the 4 th district. Analysts think he has a chance of taking Hall to a runoff.

Lou Gigliotti is a former teacher and now owns LG Motorsports Incorporated. He ran for the District 4 seat against Hall in 2012.

Tony Arterburn served in the Army as a military policeman and paratrooper in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq. He has his own real estate business and hosts a conservative AM radio talk show.

John Stacy is the COO of his family's health insurance business. He was Mayor Pro-Tem for the town of Fate, Texas. He resigned that seat to run for congress.

Brent Lawson is an engineering manager and serves as the GOP precinct chairman in Grayson County, TX. He also spent two years as director of and advocacy organization called "Conservatives for Republican Reform".

No democrats qualified for the District 4 seat. Whoever wins the Republican Primary will face Libertarian J.P. Raley and Independent Candidate Kenneth Kammer in the November 4 General Election.

