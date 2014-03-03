Second arrest made in fatal Texarkana shooting

Police have made a second arrest in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man at a house in Texarkana, AR last week.

Police charged 21-year-old Joel Hill with capital murder Sunday afternoon in connection with the deadly shooting on February 25 of DeMarquis Reeves. Reeves' body was found inside the house in the 2800 block of Locust Street by officers responding to a call of shots being fired.

Authorities had already taken into custody 21-year-old Anthony King and charged him with capital murder in the shooting.

Texarkana Public Information Officer Kristi Mitchell says Hill, King and 21-year-old Devin White left from Locust Street in a vehicle and drove to a house on Ashley Street on the Texas side of the city.

That's where another 911 call was made because White had been injured with multiple gunshot wounds. White was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Mitchell says police are expecting to arrest one more suspect as this investigation continues.

