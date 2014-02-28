Natchitoches police make arrest in rape of NARC client

Glenn Redman has been charged in the rape of a NARC client (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

Natchitoches police have made an arrest in the rape of a mentally impaired person.

Glenn Redman, a bus driver for the Natchitoches Association of Retarded Citizens, was arrested and charged with aggravated rape, cruelty to the infirm and false imprisonment after allegedly having sex with an NARC client.

Police say a center employee spotted Redman giving extra attention to the victim, and later taking the victim to his home.

The victim has been taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Redman is being held at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on bond.

