Bossier City police renew call for help in locating runaway teen

Bossier City police are renewing their call for information from the public about a teenager who ran away from home several weeks ago.

Rajean George, 16, of Bossier City was last seen when she left her home on January 10, 2014.

Police first asked the public for help in locating the teen on January 31, but neither her family or police have heard from her.

Detectives say they have no reason to believe that foul play is involved with her leaving home, but they along with her family are concerned for her welfare.

Rajean George is a black female who is 5'2" tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Anyone who has any information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8605.

