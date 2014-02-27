Arrest made in deadly Texarkana shooting

One person is dead and another remains hospitalized after a couple of shootings on either side of the border in Texarkana Tuesday afternoon.

One person is dead and another remains hospitalized after a duo of shootings on either side of the border in Texarkana this afternoon.

Texarkana police look for clues in a pair of shootings on either side of the state border.

Texarkana police look for clues in a pair of shootings on either side of the state border.

Texarkana, Arkansas police have identified the victims in a series of shootings that left one dead and 2 others injured on Tuesday afternoon.

Texarkana, Arkansas police have identified the victims in a series of shootings that left one dead and 2 others injured on Tuesday afternoon.

Texarkana police look for clues in a pair of shootings on either side of the state line.

Texarkana, AR police have made an arrest in Wednesday's deadly shooting in the 2800 block of Locust Street.

21-year-old Anthony King is charged with capital murder in the death of 25-year-old DeMarquis Reeves.

Reeves body was found inside the home on Locust St. Tuesday by officers responding to a call reporting shots fired there.

While they were there, another 911 call came in reporting a shooting at a home on Ashley St. on the Texas side of the city.

There, they found Devin White, 21, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police say they have gathered evidence and information connecting the first 2 shootings, and that another shooting victim that showed up at the hospital later that night was also involved.

Police did not say whether King will be charged in connection with the shooting on Ashley St., but they do say more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department at 903-798-3154 or Texarkana area CrimeStoppers at 903-793-STOP.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.

