Family First: Women taking on the role of breadwinner

According to a new Pew Research Center Analysis, a record 40% of households with children 18 and under include mothers who are either the sole or primary source of income for the family, a sharp incline from the 11% first recorded in 1960.

Could this role reversal cause a rift between a wife and a her spouse? Eddie Millhollon with the Center for Families says it varies from relationship to relationship. He says with a changing society, comes a change in the way we look at the "typical marriage."

"You know we live in the south where the culture is that the man is the breadwinner and because of that sometimes it can be challenging to accept this new role of the woman in the workplace."

He says it can put a strain on the relationships particularly if there is a resentment in that change of dynamic. It can also be a matter of women who take on the role willingly and those who are forced into the role of "breadwinner."

"There are a lot of single moms out there too and that I think accounts for a lot of the statistics ."

He also says the recession played a major role in a loss of jobs among men. While the changes can be difficult for some, Millhollon says you ultimately find positives in "role reversal."

"Realize how helpful this might be to the family as a whole. What are some ways that you know the spouse can fill whatever need is there because of that change."

