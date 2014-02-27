Bowie Co. couple expecting quintuplets

Maud, TX mother Michelle Seals is on bed rest at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, where she will deliver quintuplets.

A Bowie County couple is set to make history at a Dallas, Texas hospital with a very special delivery.

Michelle Seals of Maud is expecting quintuplets. That's 5 babies, with 50 tiny fingers and 50 tiny toes. Watching a sonogram with her husband Steven, they marvel as they spot the recognizable shapes of these 5 tiny lives growing in her womb.

"The best part of being pregnant is feeling them move, except for the one in my ribs!" laughs Michelle, who says this pregnancy came with the help of fertility treatment after the couple had trouble conceiving in the past. "It just worked really really well, and we got five out of it!"

Michelle is now 25 weeks pregnant, and so far all is well with the quints. She's spending the remainder of her pregnancy on bed rest at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. That's 200 miles away from home, where her husband been working and taking care of their 2-year-old son Brady.

A first grade teacher at Maud Elementary School, Michelle has also been away from her "other" children since December. "She loves children just as much as anyone can. Not just her own children, but every child she touches in the classroom," says Principal Karen Townsend.

According to the sonogram, they're expecting 4 girls and a boy. "One thing about it, when we get old, we will have four girls to take care of us," says Steven.

They've come up with names for all but 2 of the girls.

This is the first set of quintuplets that will be born at Baylor. A team of 20 to 25 people will help Michelle through delivery.

Michelle knows the births will only be the beginning. "When we come home, I don't know. I guess we will have to adjust to whatever their needs are."

"There has already been a ton of people saying, 'We are going to help y'all,'" says Steven.

After these 5 babies are born, the Seals say they're all set in the children department and won't be trying for any more.

