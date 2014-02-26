TAPD connects shootings that left 1 dead, 2 injured

One person is dead and another remains hospitalized after a couple of shootings on either side of the border in Texarkana Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were first called to a home in the 2800 block of Locust St. on the Arkansas side of the state line around 1:30 p.m. for a report of shots being fired.

They arrived to find 25-year-old DeMarquis Reeves dead inside the home.

While they were investigating that shooting, another 911 call came in reporting a shooting at a home on Ashley St. on the Texas side of the city.

There, they found Devin White, 21, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police say they have gathered evidence and information connecting the first 2 shootings, and that another shooting victim that showed up at the hospital later that night was also involved.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident, where all people involved have been in an ongoing dispute. Arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department at 903-798-3154 or Texarkana area CrimeStoppers at 903-793-STOP.

