Inside the studio with Frequency and Shreveport's Super Water Sympathy

A New York City record producer has been spending time in the Port City, helping a local up-and-coming group make it big.

The group is Shreveport's own Super Water Sympathy. They've already put out a couple of albums and music videos, and performed on stages big and small. "Our first album was extremely experimental," says Ansley Hughes. "Then when people said, 'You might have a cool sound,' we were like, 'Maybe we should work harder, maybe we should try to write better songs!'"

"It's very, like, ambient pop with undertones of rock edge with heavy cymbals...alternative music," says Clyde Hargrove says of their sound. "Progressive. We are progressive!" Hughes adds.

And now, they working with a producer, composer and DJ who's recently broken into the mainstream with the hit song, 'The Monster,' featuring rapper Eminem and Rihanna. It's topped the charts for the last 5 weeks. His name is Bryan Fryzel, but across the industry, he's known as Frequency.

"A lot more people are paying attention," says the 31-year-old Rockville Centre, NY native who has worked with The Roots, John Legend, Snoop Dogg and many others. "I'm not doing anything different. I'm the same person."

And Super Water Sympathy is grateful to have his talent working on their latest project. "Luckily, we got him before that happened because he'd probably be really busy," laughs Hughes. "And a lot more expensive!"

Frequency has spent the past few weeks with Sympathy at Blade Studios in Shreveport, working on a 5-song demo the band will send to record companies from coast to coast.

"The band has an unique sound, especially with Ansley's voice," he says. And he seems pretty confident in their talents, too. "We're going to hear 1 or 2 of these songs on the radio in the next year, I'm sure."

Super Water Sympathy has a busy month ahead, playing at South By Southwest in Austin, TX, before racing back home to play at the Bossier Arts Council's annual Artini on March 15.

