One man dead, second hospitalized after Texarkana shootings

Texarkana, Arkansas police have identified the victims in a series of shootings that left one dead and 2 others injured on Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors called in shots fired and an unidentified man was found dead about 1:30 p.m. at 28-21 Locust Street in Texarkana, AR.

A second victim was found shot just a short while later, this one on Ashly Street in Texarkana, TX. That victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

They are investigating any possible links between the shootings.

