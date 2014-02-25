One man dead, second hospitalized after Texarkana shootings - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

One man dead, second hospitalized after Texarkana shootings

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) -

One person is dead and another remains hospitalized after a couple of shootings on either side of the border in Texarkana Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors called in shots fired and an unidentified man was found dead about 1:30 p.m. at 28-21 Locust Street in Texarkana, AR.

A second victim was found shot just a short while later, this one on Ashly Street in Texarkana, TX. That victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

They are investigating any possible links between the shootings.

