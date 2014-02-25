Shreveport mother gets 30 years for baby beating death

A Shreveport woman has been sentenced to 30 years at hard labor for the beating death of her 1-year-old daughter.

Caddo Parish District Judge Katherine Dorroh on Tuesday ordered Alasundria Avery, now 21, to serve the first 10 years without the possibility of parole.

Avery was initially charged with first degree murder in the death of her baby Denise Avery. She later pleaded guilty to manslaughter and faced up to 40 years in prison.



"She was originally charged with first degree murder which carried the possibility of the death penalty, but in light of her troubled childhood I decided to let her plead guilty to manslaughter. I think she had already seen consideration there," said Caddo Parish Assistant District Attorney Dale Cox.

Avery reportedly told investigators she beat her baby because she wouldn't stop crying.

At a pre-sentencing hearing last week, a former teacher of Avery's took the stand and testified that Avery had told her of a traumatic childhood that included molestation.

During the sentencing, Judge Dorroh acknowledged the difficult circumstances of Avery's childhood and said the court had taken that into consideration. However, Dorroh added that the court also understood that Avery had a chance to get out of the home and circumstances where she was living when her daughter was found dead, and chose not to.

Cox says that woman, Cassandra Walker, was an "angel of mercy" for Avery.

"Here's a lady who had children of her own, saw this girl in dire straits and took her in and mothered her, and nurtured her, a real Samaritan, and for whatever reason as Judge Dorroh said she decided to leave that safe comfortable environment and go into an even worse environment," he said.

