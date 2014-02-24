New 2.5% hotel tax being considered for Caddo, Bossier parishes

A new 2.5 percent hotel and motel tax is being considered by leaders in Caddo, Shreveport, Bossier City and Parish. The tax would be added to the room rate for visitors staying in hotels or motels in the region. "This is not a tax on residents," said Bossier City councilman Don Williams, the author of the ordinance.





Williams explained the money generated from the tax would be given to three entities: Shreveport Regional Airport, The Independence Bowl, and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. Williams says events the Sports Commission bring in attract out of town guests to fill up area hotels. That in turn could generate an estimated $2.5 million per year to reinvest back into the community, according to Williams.

On February 18, Bossier City Council members unanimously voted to pass Williams' ordinance and give the hotel/motel tax their stamp of approval. At that meeting, Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker voiced his support for the tax. Williams told the council that from the money generated, the Independence Bowl would get 37.5 percent, the airport would get 37.5 percent, and the Sports Commission would get 25 percent. "But if anything changes about the splits, Bossier City is out," Williams told the council.





Bossier's Police Jury, Caddo Commission, and Shreveport City Council are all expected to vote on the issue soon. The proposal will then head to the state legislature, if given approval there, the final decision will be up to voters.





