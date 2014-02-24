LSU moves to No. 1 in polls; Nola named Player of Week

LSU is ranked No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball magazine poll released Monday. The top-ranked Tigers (7-0) play host to No. 13 Louisiana-Lafayette at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The 2014 LSU team is the fifth Tiger squad to earn the top ranking during the eight-season tenure of coach Paul Mainieri.

The 2013 team was ranked No. 1 for one week in April and again in late May as the Tigers entered the NCAA Tournament. The 2012 squad held a No. 1 ranking twice, once in mid-April and once in early June.

The 2009 team, which won the national championship, was ranked No. 1 in seven different weeks. The 2010 Fighting Tiger squad held a No. 1 ranking for three weeks.

LSU junior right-hander Aaron Nola was also named Monday by Collegiate Baseball magazine as one of its National Players of the Week.

Nola, a Baton Rouge native, fired a no-hitter for seven innings Friday night versus Virginia Tech before leaving the game due to a pitch count restriction. Nola threw 87 pitches in seven shutout frames, allowing no hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

It was the deepest an LSU pitcher had gone in a game without giving up a hit since April 15, 1995, when right-hander Brian Winders threw 8.2 hitless innings at Ole Miss.

Nola improved to 2-0 with Friday's win over the Hokies, and he has a 0.00 ERA in 13 innings with one walk and 14 strikeouts.