Shreveport mayoral hopeful won't drop out after arrest

A Shreveport evangelist and mayoral hopeful who has been accused in recent days of embellishing his military service has admitted that he did not serve to the level his uniform indicated.

Shreveport Mayoral hopeful Melvin Slack held a news conference Monday morning, vowing not to bow out of the race in spite of his arrest on Friday.

That was the message Monday morning at a news conference Slack called at his campaign headquarters and home in the 4100 block of Pines Rd.





Before answering questions, the evangelist and leader of Nationwide Ministries insisted that all in attendance join hand in prayer, letting out a whoop at the end that you might hear in church on Sunday.





Slack then announced that his time behind bars since his arrest on Friday has prompted him to plan what he called "a Martin Luther King-style march" down Texas St. this coming Friday.



"The prison system didn't have any hot water, no decent food, no decent showers," said Slack during his news conference.





Slack is charged with hit and run, having no insurance, possession of marijuana, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers say they found a small amount of marijuana in the truck. The hit and run charge stems from an incident several weeks ago in the parking lot at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. Police say he hit a woman's car with his truck and then left the scene.



"Jesus was lied on, Slack has been lied on, Jesus was spit on, Slack was spit on," said Slack.

He was released from the Caddo Correctional Center Saturday night on $1450 bond.





Slack says he feels the arrest was politically-motivated. He also denies that the marijuana police say they found on the truck was his, telling reporters he doesn't know where it came from.





Qualifying for Louisiana elections will take place August 20-22. So far, the only other candidate to declare their intention to run for Shreveport mayor has been State Representative Patrick Williams.



