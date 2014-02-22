State: Flaming water in Dixie, LA not caused by drilling company

A Dixie family made a startling discovery recently when they lit a flame next to the water coming out of their household faucet and it burst into flames.

The Louisiana Office of Conservation says the source of the flammable tap water discovered in the private well water of a Dixie, LA family has been identified, and they say it has nothing to do with the natural gas wells drilled nearby.



Last December, the Parker family made a startling discovery when they lit a flame next to the water coming out of their household faucet. It burst into flames. They don't live far from an Anadarko natural gas drilling site, but experts say the two are not related.



Samples were collected by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation under the supervision of the Office of Conservation. Geosyntec conducted testing of the samples. Their analysis, along with the Office of Conservation's investigations of water well drilling records, local geology and DEQ 2002 findings in a similar situation in that general area indicate that the most likely source of the methane is the lignite interspersed in the aquifer sands of the area.

The Parker family has two houses on property that shares a private well. They say they have been dealing with this issue for about a year. They didn't know how serious the problem was or what was causing it until now.

"Especially in the morning, you come in and turn the water on and there is so much air pressure in the lines that is just blows water everywhere, you're soaked," said Sarah Evans, who was visiting her parents from out of town, when she came up with the idea to put a lighter to her parents' faucet.

"I did it because I'd seen it on TV before and a flame came up," she said. That's when she walked next door to her brother's house, that's connected to the same well, and did the same thing. "His water blew up and caught the fringe of the curtains, that is how high the flames came up," Evans explained.

