Caught on camera: Burglar breaks into DeQueen, AR church

DeQueen, Arkansas police are searching for a burglar who was caught on camera breaking into a church Thursday morning.

Police say the burglar broke into First Baptist Church in the 1500 block of West Collin Raye Drive and took an unknown amount of money. Police say the burglar also vandalized the church breaking windows and damaging the office area.

If you have any information about this crime, call DeQueen police at (870) 642-2213.

