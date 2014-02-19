Titus County ballots for March 4 election

TITUS COUNTY

FEDERAL RACES

U.S. SENATOR

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Linda Vega

Kesha Rogers

Ken Cope

Michael Fjetland

Curt Cleaver

Maxie Marie Schen

John Cornyn (i)

Harry Kim

Dwayne Stovall

David Alameel

Chris Mapp

 

Steve Stockman

 

Reid Reasor

 

 

 

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 4

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Brent Lawson

***NONE***

Ralph Hall (i)

 

John Stacy

 

John Ratcliffe

 

Tony Arterbum

 

Lou Gigliotti

 

 

 

STATE RACES

GOVERNOR

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Greg Abbott

Wendy Davis

Lisa Fritsch

Reynaldo Madirgal

Miriam Martinez

 

SECEDE Kilgore

 

 

 

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Jerry Patterson

Leticia Van de Putte

Todd Staples

 

David Dewhurst

 

Dan Patrick

 

 

 

ATTORNEY GENERAL

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Barry Smitherman

Sam Houston

Ken Paxton

 

Dan Branch

 

 

 

COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Debra Medina

Mike Collier

Glenn Hegar

 

Harvey Hilderbran

 

Raul Torres

 

 

 

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

George P. Bush

John Cook

David Watts

 

 

 

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Joe Cotton

Richard Friedman

Tommy Merritt

Hugh Fitzsimons III

J. Allen Cames

Jim Hogan

Eric Opiela

 

Sid Miller

 

 

 

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Wayne Christian

Steve Brown

Malachi Boyuls

Dale Henry

Becky Berger

 

Ryan Sitton

 

 

 

CHIEF JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Nathan Hecht

William Moody

Robert Talton

 

 

 

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 6, UNEXPIRED TERM

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Joe Pool

Lawrence Meyers

Jeff Brown

 

 

 

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 7

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Jeff Boyd

Gina Benavides

 

 

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 8

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Sharon McCally

***NONE***

Phil Johnson

 

 

 

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 3

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Bert Richardson

John Granberg

Barbara Walther

 

 

 

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 4

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Richard Davis

***NONE***

Jani Jo Wood

 

Kevin Yeary

 

 

 

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 9

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

David Newell

***NONE***

W.C. Kirkendall

 

 

 

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 5

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Bryan Hughes

***NONE***

 

 

JUSTICE, 6TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 3

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Ralph Burgess

***NONE***

 

 

DISTRICT JUDGE, 276th JUDICIAL DISTRICT

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Robert Rolston

***NONE***

 

 

COUNTY

COUNTY JUDGE

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Brian Lee

***NONE***

 

 

JUDGE, COUNTY COURT AT LAW

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Jeff Addison

***NONE***

 

 

DISTRICT CLERK

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

***NONE***

Debra Abston

 

 

COUNTY CLERK

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Joan Newman

***NONE***

Dianne Owens

 

 

 

COUNTY TREASURER

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

***NONE***

Sheryl Preddy

 

 

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 2

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Larry Snopel

Mike Fields

Chrie Shelton

 

 

 

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 4

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

George Sanford

John McCollum

Keith Kridler

Paul Lindsey

Jimmy Parker

 

Allan Braddock

 

Steve Agan

 

Russell Dunn

 

 

 

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT NOS. 1, 3, & 4

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Diane Auer

Kay McNutt

 

 

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 2

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Tim Blair

Paula Dyke

 

 

COUNTY CHAIRMAN

REPUBLICAN

DEMOCRAT

Sue Evenwel

Norma Narramore

 

 

REPUBLICAN PARTY REFERENDUMS

RELIGIOUS FREEDOM

Texans should be free to express their religious beliefs, including prayer, in public places.

Yes

No

 

 

SECOND AMENDMENT

Texans should support Second Amendment liberties by expanding locations where concealed handgun license-holders may legally carry.

Yes

No

 

 

FRANCHISE TAX

Texas should abolish the state franchise tax, also known as the margins tax, to encourage business growth.

Yes

No

 

 

WELFARE REFORM

Texas recipients of taxpayer-funded public assistance should be subject to random drug testing as a condition of receiving benefits.

Yes

No

 

 

NO LAWMAKER EXCEPTIONS

All elected officials and their staff should be subject to the same laws, rules, regulations and ordinances as their constituents.

Yes

No

 

 

OBAMACARE

The Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare," should be repealed.

Yes

No

 

 

DEMOCRATIC PARTY REFERENDUMS

ON IMMIGRATION REFORM

The United States Congress must pass immigration reform; including and earned path to citizenship for those individuals contributing to the economy and the dependents of those individuals.

Yes

No

 

 

A LIVING WAGE FOR ALL TEXANS

Congress should pass legislation wage to at least 110% of the federal poverty level for a family of four without exception.

Yes

No

 

 

MEDICAID EXPANSION

The Governor and Texas Legislature should accept federal funds, as provided in the Patient Protection & Affordable Care Act of 2010, for the expansion of Medicaid to provide coverage to millions of uninsured and underinsured Texans.

Yes

No

 

 

ON NON-DISCRIMINATION LEGISLATION

The Congress and the Texas Legislature should adopt legislation that expands protections against discriminations in employment, housing, and public accommodations based upon sexual orientation and gender identity.