Shelby County ballot for March 4 elections

SHELBY COUNTY
FEDERAL RACES
U.S. SENATOR
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Linda Vega
Kesha Rogers
Ken Cope
Michael Fjetland
Curt Cleaver
Maxie Marie Schen
John Cornyn (i)
Harry Kim
Dwayne Stovall
David Alameel
Chris Mapp
Steve Stockman
Reid Reasor
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 1
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Louie Gohmert
Shirley McKellar
STATE RACES
GOVERNOR
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Greg Abbott
Wendy Davis
Lisa Fritsch
Reynaldo Madirgal
Miriam Martinez
SECEDE Kilgore
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Jerry Patterson
Leticia Van de Putte
Todd Staples
David Dewhurst
Dan Patrick
ATTORNEY GENERAL
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Barry Smitherman
Sam Houston
Ken Paxton
Dan Branch
COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Debra Medina
Mike Collier
Glenn Hegar
Harvey Hilderbran
Raul Torres
COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
George P. Bush
John Cook
David Watts
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Joe Cotton
Richard Friedman
Tommy Merritt
Hugh Fitzsimons III
J. Allen Cames
Jim Hogan
Eric Opiela
Sid Miller
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Wayne Christian
Steve Brown
Malachi Boyuls
Dale Henry
Becky Berger
Ryan Sitton
CHIEF JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Nathan Hecht
William Moody
Robert Talton
JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 6, UNEXPIRED TERM
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Joe Pool
Lawrence Meyers
Jeff Brown
JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 7
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Jeff Boyd
Gina Benavides
JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 8
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Sharon McCally
***NONE***
Phil Johnson
JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 3
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Bert Richardson
John Granberg
Barbara Walther
JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 4
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Richard Davis
***NONE***
Jani Jo Wood
Kevin Yeary
JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 9
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
David Newell
***NONE***
W.C. Kirkendall
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 3
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Robert Nichols
***NONE***
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 9
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Chris Paddie
***NONE***
CHIEF JUSTICE, 12TH COURT OF APPEALS
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Jim Worthen
***NONE***
DISTRICT JUDGE, 273RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Louie Des Champs
Charles Mitchell
COUNTY
COUNTY JUDGE
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Allison Harbison
***NONE***
Rick Campbell
DISTRICT CLERK
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
***NONE***
Lori Oliver
COUNTY CLERK
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Jennifer Fountain
***NONE***
COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR (UNEXPIRED TERM)
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Deborah Riley
***NONE***
COUNTY TREASURER
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Ann Blackwell
***NONE***
Joan Rodgers
COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 2
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Tim Runnels
Jimmy Lout
COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 4
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
***NONE***
Howard Sparks
Bradley Allen
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT NO. 1,
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
William Eddins
Maxie Eaves
Melissa Crouch
Barbara Scates
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 2
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Marla Denby
Jerry Powell
Mark Swift
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 3
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
***NONE***
Margie Anderson
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 4
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
***NONE***
Shonda Clifton
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 5
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
T.L. Williams
Jim Powers
Mike Crouch
COUNTY CHAIRMAN
REPUBLICAN
DEMOCRAT
Leigh Porterfield
Benny Russell
REPUBLICAN PARTY REFERENDUMS
RELIGIOUS FREEDOM
Texans should be free to express their religious beliefs, including prayer, in public places.
Yes
No
SECOND AMENDMENT
Texans should support Second Amendment liberties by expanding locations where concealed handgun license-holders may legally carry.
Yes
No
FRANCHISE TAX
Texas should abolish the state franchise tax, also known as the margins tax, to encourage business growth.
Yes
No
WELFARE REFORM
Texas recipients of taxpayer-funded public assistance should be subject to random drug testing as a condition of receiving benefits.
Yes
No
NO LAWMAKER EXCEPTIONS
All elected officials and their staff should be subject to the same laws, rules, regulations and ordinances as their constituents.
Yes
No
OBAMACARE
The Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare," should be repealed.
Yes
No
DEMOCRATIC PARTY REFERENDUMS
ON IMMIGRATION REFORM
The United States Congress must pass immigration reform; including and earned path to citizenship for those individuals contributing to the economy and the dependents of those individuals.
Yes
No
A LIVING WAGE FOR ALL TEXANS
Congress should pass legislation wage to at least 110% of the federal poverty level for a family of four without exception.
Yes
No
MEDICAID EXPANSION
The Governor and Texas Legislature should accept federal funds, as provided in the Patient Protection & Affordable Care Act of 2010, for the expansion of Medicaid to provide coverage to millions of uninsured and underinsured Texans.
Yes
No
ON NON-DISCRIMINATION LEGISLATION
The Congress and the Texas Legislature should adopt legislation that expands protections against discriminations in employment, housing, and public accommodations based upon sexual orientation and gender identity.