3 arrested in DeSoto Parish homicide

DeSoto Parish deputies are investigating the death of an elderly Gloster man whose body was found inside his ransacked home Tuesday morning. Chief Deputy Horace Womack says 79-year-old Nathaniel Cash

DeSoto Parish deputies have arrested three men in the death of an elderly Gloster man whose body was found inside his ransacked home.

Deputies say the body of 79-year-old Nathaniel Cash was found by a family member at the home in the 100 block of Hines Rd. around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Family members confirm that Cash's daughter went to the home to check on him after someone let her know the front door had been left open.



Investigators and family members say Cash was found with his hands tied behind his back. Deputies say the items taken from the home was a pistol the victim had near his bed and a small amount of change

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Malcolm Hall, 25-year-old Dalduran Brandon and 21-year-old Martavia D King. Deputies made the arrests after receiving tips about a suspicious white vehicle seen in the area on two occasions late Monday night. Deputies say the suspects were found in the vehicle. When they were taken in for questioning, all three suspects gave stories that didn't add up.

All three suspects have confessed to their involvement in the break in, the motive was robbery believing that the victim had a large amount of money, one of the suspect choked the victim while he was being tied up later threatening him with a pistol. Preliminary autopsy reports indicate the victim died of a heart attack as result of the physical assault.

Hall allegedly admitted to being involved in the previous reported break in and fleeing when the Cash saw him. All three suspects are charged with first degree murder.

