New technology center to bring 1,600 jobs to Bossier City

Click here to read the full statement from Louisiana Economic Development on Computer Sciences Corporation's plans to bring a new "next-generation technology" center to Northwest Louisiana, creating 800 direct jobs and another 805 indirect jobs.

Click here to read the full statement from Louisiana Economic Development on Computer Sciences Corporation's plans to bring a new "next-generation technology" center to Northwest Louisiana

Full statement from LED on plans for CSC technology center in Bossier City

Full statement from LED on plans for CSC technology center in Bossier City

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal and other local officials were on hand for the announcement Tuesday.

A multinational information technology company has announced plans to open a "Integrated Technology Center" in Bossier City, bringing hundreds of jobs.

According to state economic development officials, Computer Science Corporation will establish a 116,000 square-foot, "next generation technology center" that will bring 800 new direct jobs within four years, and another 805 indirect jobs for a total of more than 1,600 new jobs in northwest Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana Economic Development (LED), CSC will become an anchor tenant of a 3,000-acre research park being developed by the Cyber Innovation center, a non-profit research corporation.

CSC is described as a Fortune 500 company and a global provider of IT solutions.

CSC reportedly selected Bossier City following a competitive site-selection process during which the company considered 134 locations around the country.

LED says the technology center is the result of a public-private partnership that will include expanded higher education programs "and build a next-generation workforce in cloud computing, cybersecurity, big data and application modernization."

"To support the project, a higher education initiative funded by the State of Louisiana and led by Louisiana Tech University will dramatically expand the number of graduates in computer science and related fields in the region, such as Louisiana Tech's Cyber Engineering Program."

CSC will lease space for its center in a new 116,000-square-foot building to be constructed in the National Cyber Research Park in Bossier City near the existing CIC building. The building will be funded by the State of Louisiana ($29 million), while related data-center infrastructure (for example, backup power generators, uninterrupted power supplies) will be funded by Bossier City and Bossier Parish governments ($5 million each); the building and data-center infrastructure will be owned by the city and parish and managed by the not-for-profit CIC.

CSC will make a substantial investment in data-center equipment (servers, etc.) and other computer technology that will ramp up with employment.

The center – which by 2017 will have a total payroll of about $39 million, plus benefits – will employ a broad range of college graduates and experienced professionals with backgrounds in computer science and related fields.

CSC will occupy the park immediately in a 40,000-square-foot temporary space within the Cyber Innovation Center, with construction beginning on the new facility later this year.

Click here for the full statement and additional from Louisiana Economic Development.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.