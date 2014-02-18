DeSoto Parish deputies investigating suspicious death in Gloster

This is the ransacked bedroom where family members say Nathaniel Cash was found Tuesday morning.

79-year-old Nathaniel Cash was found by a family member inside home in the 100 block of Hines Rd. around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

DeSoto Parish deputies are investigating the death of an elderly Gloster man whose body was found inside his ransacked home Tuesday morning.

Chief Deputy Horace Womack says 79-year-old Nathaniel Cash was found by a family member at the home in the 100 block of Hines Rd. around 9 a.m. Family members confirm that Cash's daughter went to the home to check on him after someone let her know the front door had been left open.

Investigators and family members say Cash was found with his hands tied behind his back.

Many of the residents in the area call Cash a relative of some sort. We spoke to cousins, nieces and neighbors who say that Cash was a kind man who was an avid church goer.

Womack says there were no obvious signs of trauma to his body, but there are indications at the scene that someone else in the house with him and that someone forced their way into the home. A window was kicked in, and Cash's bedroom had been ransacked.

Womack says Cash, who lived alone in the home, had been the victim of a home invasion recently. In that incident, Cash was home when an unidentified man forced his way into the house, and Cash reportedly ran him off.

The can't say yet whether the two incidents are related.

Cash's body has been sent for autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.