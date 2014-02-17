BC council approves $7M in gaming funds for Kroger development traffic relief

Currently a dead end, Plantation Dr. would be extended for the construction of traffic relief roads into the new retail development anchored by Kroger.

Developers want to bring a Kroger Marketplace like this one to Bossier City. It would be the first of its kind in Louisiana.

The Bossier City Council has unanimously approved the use of $7M in riverboat gaming funds to pay for the construction of new roads designed to provide traffic relief in and around a proposed high-end Kroger development off of Airline Dr.

It's all part of Kroger's plan to bring a new 124,000 square foot store to Bossier City. It would be the first of its kind in Louisiana, but it would come at a price.

Kroger Southwest Media Representative Gary Huddleston says they asked the city to build the roads leading up to the store and planned shopping center as part of the deal.

The proposed traffic relief road would extend from what is currently a dead end at Plantation Drive then cut north toward Viking Drive. The proposed development will be built on the lot between Home Depot and Walmart on Airline Drive.

There was little discussion before the measure approving the funds for proposed infrastructure was passed early Tuesday afternoon. Bossier City Director of Finance Joe Buffington predicts it will take about 5 to 6 years to make the $7 million back in sales taxes.

District 5 councilman Tommy Harvey believes the money will be well worth it, "When we bring a large entity like this to our area, we bring sales tax money with it," he said.

Huddleston says the Kroger Marketplace will be the first of its kind in Louisiana, a one-stop shopping destination and upscale grocery store. The company touts it as "the only store you need for Home Fashion and Décor, Bed and Bath, Kitchen and Small Appliances, Home Office and Toys."

"There are a couple of reasons why we wanted to bring a Kroger Marketplace to Bossier City, number 1 is growth in the area, number 2 is the availability of an outstanding site off Airline Drive," Huddleston also cites the city's cooperation as to why they picked the location.

The marketplace will be the anchor store in a new development, planned for various restaurants and retail shops.





City leaders say the roads could be completed in a little more than a year from now, that's when Kroger would begin construction on its store.

