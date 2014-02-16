Orange Co. deputy, Bossier City native laid to rest

Thousands of family, friends and law enforcement colleagues filled an Orlando, Florida church Saturday to pay their respects to an Orange County Deputy and Bossier City native killed in the line of duty.



Investigators say Christopher Scott Pine was ambushed by a car burglar on the run. He was shot to death in the altercation.



"Scott is our hero and will never, never be forgotten", said Jerry Demings, Sheriff of Orange County.



Chad Mills, Scott's brother-in-law, was among those who mourned Pine. Mills says the outpouring of support from law enforcement all over Florida is a great source of comfort. "That helps in times like these to see that he was a very well respected, loved person", Mills said. "People not only pulled their cars over on the side of the road, as is custom, but many people got out of their vehicles and stood. Some people even put their caps over their heart, that really spoke volumes to us."



Kim Chandler, a middle school and high school friend of Scott, watched the funeral online from Shreveport. She was glad to see so many people showering love on the family. "Because we can't do that here for his family, because we're in Louisiana and they're in Florida, we can't put our arms around them. All we can do is lift them up with our prayers", Chandler said.



Deputy Pine was nominated as deputy of the month a few weeks ago, but he never received that honor.



Pine leaves behind a wife and three young children.



