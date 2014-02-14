Shreveport man indicted in murder of toddler

Police detectives have arrested a local man in connection with the death of a little boy in west Shreveport Wednesday morning.

Police detectives have arrested a local man in connection with the death of a little boy in west Shreveport Wednesday morning.

A candlelight vigil was held Friday afternoon in memory of a baby police say was killed earlier this week.

A candlelight vigil was held Friday afternoon in memory of a baby police say was killed earlier this week.

A Caddo Parish grand jury has indicted a Shreveport man for the murder of a 17-month-old child.

Gerderrick Davis was reportedly living with the toddler's mother back in November 2013 when first responders were called out to the apartment complex in the 3500 block of Milam.

That's where they found Anthony Z'Bario Scott unresponsive. The child was rushed to University Health Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy's mother, Brittany Scott, told KSLA News 12 that she did now know Davis very well.

Davis was arrested shortly after the child's death and was charged with second degree murder, but on Friday, a grand jury indicted him on a charge of first degree murder.



Detective Rod Demery with the Shreveport Police Department says the indictment only strengthens his case.

"It does any time there's an indictment by a grand jury, the jury unfortunately has to hear all the details and at that point they make a determination," said Demery.

That charge carries the possibility of capital punishment if Davis is convicted.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.