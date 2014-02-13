Family of missing woman speaks after body is found

The family of Natalie Rattler is speaking to KSLA News 12 after her body was found Wednesday on a walking trail in the 2200 block of Aline Avenue.



Bridgette Rattler says the moment she heard a body was found by a fisherman on Aline Avenue she knew it was that of her missing sister Natalie.



"The body was found and I knew it was her," says Rattler.



Rattler says on February 8th she reported her sister missing to Shreveport Police. Rattler says Natalie had disappeared 4 days prior without contacting her family members.



"We needed to see if she was okay…see if anything happened to her," says Rattler.



Natalie Rattler was the mother of 5 children and the grandmother of 2. Her family says she was a free spirited person.



"She was an outgoing person..she was just out sister Natalie," says Rattler.



Police are still investigating to determine what led up to her death.



If you have any information about her death you are urged to call crime stoppers at 318-673-7373.



