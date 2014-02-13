Vivian man accused of raping young girl

A Vivian man was arrested Wednesday for the aggravated rape of a juvenile girl, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.



Alfred Lee Tyler, 60, of 17993 Hwy. 1, was arrested at the Caddo Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division after he was interviewed by Detective Jared Marshall about allegations of improper behavior with a girl under the age of 13. The incident occurred in 2013 at Tyler's home in Vivian.



Tyler was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on the rape charge. He is also under investigation by other jurisdictions for similar offenses.