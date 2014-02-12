Family, friends remember Bossier native FL deputy killed in the line of duty

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Bossier Native Jonathan Scott Pine, he was killed in the line of duty in the Orlando, Florida area Monday night. Pine was going into his third year as a deputy for the Orange County Sheriff's Office.





"My heart hit my stomach [when I found out] and I stopped, I was driving down the road and I immediately had to pull over," said friend Macc Neimann.





"It's has been a tough couple of days, so there has been a lot of tears and grief right now," said Chad Mills, Pine's brother-in-law.





Now family members say everyone in that sheriff's office is wrapping their arms around the Pine family, after this devastating tragedy. "They would want him to remembered as a hero," said Mills, who confirms Pine left behind a wife and three young children.

The 34-year-old was responding to call about car break-ins when he was shot and killed by one of the suspects. "Scott had no idea, this situation would go from a car burglary suspect, to someone with a gun," said Mills.





Scott was a 1997 Airline High School Graduate. He was on the wrestling team and involved in just about any club you can think of. "After high school, people go their own ways, but I was fortunate enough to always stay in contact with him," said Neimann, a friend of Scott's since they were 11-years-old. "He was always proud of his faith, he was the most Christian man I ever knew,"said Neimann, and added that it's been a tough two days for all who knew Pine. "I still can't believe he's gone right now," Neimann said.

Mills says the sheriff's department has been very supportive of Pines' wife and three young children. "They've been coming by to pray and share memories, that has been a great source of comfort for all of us," said Mills.





Neimann believes if they look to their faith for strength, family and friends will make it through this tough time. "I know they are going to be just fine, knowing that his faith, has put him in a better place than on this earth right now, in my opinion," he said.





"What happened has made me definitely want to show love and appreciation to all those who serve in law enforcement, I would just like to encourage everybody in the Ark-La-Tex, to do the same," said Mills.





Bossier Parish School Superintendent D.C. Machen was the principal at Airline High School at the time Pine attended. Machen knew Scott Pine very well and offers these words:





"I remember Scott very well. Not only did I have the honor to know him as an outstanding student during his tenure at AHS in the capacity as his principal, but also because he was on the wrestling team at the same time my son Kyle was. I was able to get to know him as a fine young man through my association with him as a parent supporting and working with the wrestling team (Scott wrestled all four years he was at AHS).





Scott was an excellent student, possessing all the qualities one finds in a student leader in one's school. He was an honor student, very actively involved in school organizations and activities -- both those that supported the academics (Beta Club, French Club, Octagon Club) and those that were service oriented (FCA, SADD, Student Council). He was always most respectful to his classmates, teachers, coaches and even his athletic opponents on the wrestling mat and possessed and constantly displayed a most contagious smile.





Scott made a statement one year while wrestling, saying "Pain is Temporary, Pride is Forever!" I think that could be a good description of the type of fine young man he was; one who makes you feel "Proud" for having been able to have had the opportunity to know him and to have been blessed by him being a part of your life. My prayers go out to his wife, children, and family."





Pine's funeral information is as follows:





Saturday, February 15, 2014





First Baptist Church of Orlando

3000 S. John Young Parkway

Orlando, FL 32805

(407) 425-2555

Viewing - 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Memorial Service - 2 p.m.





Interment following memorial service:





Woodlawn Cemetery

400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road

Gotha, FL 34734

A reception will follow at:

Winter Garden Baptist Church

125 E. Plant Street

Winter Garden, FL 34787

Mourning bands will be worn until midnight on February 24, 2014.

