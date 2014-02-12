Body found in Shreveport's MLK Neighborhood identified

A body found along a walking path in Shreveport's MLK neighborhood has been identified. Caddo Parish Coroner Todd Thoma says the remains belong to 32-year-old Natalie Rattler. He was able to identify her through her fingerprints. Thoma says the autopsy "was performed this morning that was suspicious for a homicide."

Shreveport Police first learned about the body on Tuesday afternoon after it was found along a walking trail in the 2200 block of Aline Street.





According to police, the body was found by a person walking through the wooded area.





"I just went through the trail and I found a deceased body lying there," says Lester.





Lester says he discovered the body. He says he was on his way fishing and stumbled upon the body on his way to a near-by pond.





"Very badly decomposed..buzzards could have been eating off of it or anything," says Lester about the condition of the body.





Caddo Parish Coroner Dr. Todd Thoma originally said the body was that of a black female and was badly decomposed. Dr. Thoma says the body has been partially eaten by animals.





From the body's condition, Shreveport Police Cpl. Marcus Hines says the body could have been outdoors for days. He also says the cold weather may have helped to preserve the remains.





"When you have a case where the body is exposed to the elements then sometime the cold can act as a preservative in keeping the remains together," says Hines.





Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.