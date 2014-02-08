Caught on camera: Suspects in theft of Oak Park iPads, laptops

A Caddo elementary school has been ripped off to the tune of about $20,000 worth of iPads.

A Caddo elementary school has been ripped off to the tune of about $20,000 worth of iPads.

A local church is leading an effort to raise money to replace $20,000 worth of iPads stolen from a Caddo Parish school. Praise Temple,in partnership with Code Red and the Northwest Louisiana Community

Investigators are hoping someone can identify the two males that can be seen in the video breaking into Oak Park Elementary School through exterior windows. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police have released surveillance video of from the Caddo Parish elementary school where thousands of dollars' worth of iPads and laptops have been stolen.

Investigators are hoping someone can identify the two males that can be seen in the video breaking into Oak Park Elementary School through exterior windows. Police say it's happened twice - once on December 15, 2013 and again on January 23, 2014. Once inside, police say they grabbed numerous iPads and laptops and took off on foot with them.

In the most recent burglary, school officials say a charging cart loaded with 35 iPads worth $20,000 was taken. Mobile users can click here to see the video on YouTube: http://youtu.be/kdm5rK2LaTc

Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of one or all suspects. Contact Crime Stoppers at 673-7373 or LockEmUp.org.

