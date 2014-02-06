Mixed reactions to arrest of former Vivian police chief

A former Ark-La-Tex police chief has landed on the wrong side of the law with his arrest Thursday morning by Louisiana State Police.

Sam Curry is charged with two counts of theft and one count of misuse of dealer plates. He's the owner of 'Sam Curry's Paint and Body Shop,' and served as Vivian's police chief from 2006 to 2010.

Curry was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center just before Noon Thursday, and has since been released on $3,862.50 bond.

We drove up to Vivian and spoke with supporters and critics of Curry. Supporters said Curry is innocent. But his critics had a much different perspective, like Nick Alexander who told us, "I'm glad they finally caught him, you know. I'm glad he's been arrested."

Alexander said he knew nothing about the charges facing Curry. And Alexander even described himself as a one-time supporter of Curry. But, he said that all changed when Curry became police chief back in 2006. "When he became chief of police of Vivian he ran, he tried to, well he ran that office down there through intimidation," claimed Alexander.

Across town, Curry's supporters, like local resident Todd Iman, had the exact opposite reaction to his arrest. "As far as I'm concerned, Sam Curry is a very upstanding man. And this town, he'll do anything for anybody and he's a hard worker and he's earned ever thing that he's ever got. Nobody's ever given him nothing. I do know that," said Iman.

We caught up with Iman inside Outlaw BBQ restaurant in downtown Vivian, where the owner, Jan Olivares had just spoken to Sam Curry. She called him back for us to request an interview. Once off the phone Olivares told us, "I just talked to Sam Curry and he said just to let you folks know that, 'you can't keep a good man down and that he is innocent and that he's done nothing wrong.'"

Louisiana State Police declined an on-camera interview for this report, saying the investigation is still on-going. And they cannot provide a copy of the arrest report because it's not finished yet.



