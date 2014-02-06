OSHA investigating electrical accident that claimed 1 life at park

1 of the contractors was taken to University Health. The other 2 are at Willis Knighton North.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is now investigating the electrical accident that injured two men and killed one on the grounds of a Bossier Parish park.



The man fatally injured in an electrical accident Thursday morning in Benton has been identified as 34-year-old Brandon Beaver of Shreveport.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, Beaver was one of 3 men injured while working on a ground-level transformer Thursday morning at Cypress Black Bayou Park.

Lt. Bill Davis says the men were taken to local hospitals shortly after rescuers were called around 11:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a possible electrocution at the park.

As additional details begin to emerge, it appears that there had been some electrical issues at the park. 2 contractors were working on it when park director Robert Berry happened to walk by and realize they were in distress.

According to park office personnel, the contractors had been gripped by the current flowing from a live power line through their bodies. Berry reportedly shoulder-checked them from the line, injuring himself in the process.

911 was called, and a park staffer attempted CPR on the victims. Their names have not been released.

1 of the contractors was taken to University Health, his injuries are considered non life-threatening. Beaver and another were taken to Willis Knighton North. Initially KSLA News 12 was told by the Bossier Sheriff's Office that Beaver was rushed to University Health but that detail has since been retracted.



Bossier Sheriff's investigators say they have deemed the incident a tragic accident.



OSHA arrived at the park around 1 o'clock Friday afternoon. Juan Rodriguez with OSHA's public affairs office says investigators with OSHA will interview witnesses and employees, and look for any OSHA violations at the area where the accident happened.

