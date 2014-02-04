Shreveport dog park saga ends with mayor's signature

The Shreveport City Council has approved a new cooperative endeavor agreement that could finally bring the long, drawn-out dog park debate to an end.

Shreveport's Parks and Recreation Department estimates the cost to maintain a dog park at the Stoner Recreational site will be more than $60,000, and a sizeable chunk of it will go toward waste removal.

The battle between the Shreveport Dog Park Alliance and Shreveport's Mayor Cedric Glover continues.

Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover signed off on a new agreement Tuesday,allowing the construction of a dog park to move forward in the Stoner Recreational area.

The long, drawn out battle over a dog park in Shreveport is over.

According to City Council member Michael Corbin, Mayor Cedric Glover has signed the cooperative endeavor agreement that will allow for plans to move forward in building a dog park at the Stoner Recreational area along the Red River in Stoner Hill.

The Red River Waterway Commission and Shreveport Dog Park Alliance had both signed the agreement before, but Glover refused to sign off on the original agreement placing that park at Hamel Memorial Park. That prompted a lawsuit and a series of orders and appeals.

Glover's signature on the new agreement will also bring an and to the lawsuit.

$280,000 has been allocated by the Red River Waterway Commission for construction of the park under the agreement. The next step will be a bidding process for that work.

There is no target date for completion.



