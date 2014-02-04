Bats busted for making nest in an ArkLaTex school

Booker T. Washington High School in Shreveport was having a bat problem, but school officials say it's all is clear now.

Booker T. Washington High School in Shreveport was having a bat problem, but school officials say it's all is clear now.

The bats were nesting in an area about 40 feet from the ground in the school's gym. "Typically, bats like high places, just like birds, away from people and other animals. So they never really posed a threat to the school or the kids,"explained Tim Davenport from Bug Stoppers.

However, the bats did temporarily suspend the Booker T. Washing vs. Bossier basketball game last week. That game was finished at Bossier.

Good news, Exterminators were able to safely remove the bats by waiting for them to leave to eat at night, and then sealing all of the holes they lived in before they returned in the morning.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.