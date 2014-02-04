TX Congresswoman: DOJ will investigate Alfred Wright death

An autopsy report on Alfred Wright issued Wednesday afternoon listed the 28-year-old Jasper man's cause of death as "Combined drug intoxication" and stated that his death was an accident.

Click here to read the full letter from Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee to U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder requesting help from the Department of Justice in investigating the death of Alfred Wright.

The death of an East Texas man under what his family says are suspicious circumstances is starting to get national attention.

It's an Ark-La Tex case making national headlines. A 28 year old physical therapist and married father of three disappears and turns up dead just 25 yards from where he was last seen.

TX Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee asked U.S. Attorney General last week to look into the Alfred Wright case and "all the circumstances surrounding this tragedy."

The Department of Justice will investigate the death of Alfred Wright, the East Texas man whose body was found 18 days after he was first reported missing that had allegedly been searched more than 17 days before by local law enforcement officials.

That's according to TX Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who asked U.S. Attorney General last week to look into the case and "all the circumstances surrounding this tragedy."

In a 3-page letter from Congresswoman Jackson's office, she asked for a thorough investigation to see if Alfred Wright's civil rights were violated. On Monday afternoon, Lee confirmed that the DOJ has agreed to conduct an independent investigation, which she says she is confident will be thorough, "and to take appropriate action necessary to vindicate the federal interest, protect the civil rights of all Americans, ensure that all persons receive equal justice under law.

"We are all better off when the facts are discovered, the truth is discerned and the family and the community are at peace," says Rep. Lee, who represents the 18th District of Texas and serves as a senior member of the House Judiciary and Homeland Security Committees.

Wright's family believes he was murdered and they say law enforcement knows something. KSLA News 12's Domonique Benn went to Sabine county, TX to investigate and found new details into this backwoods mystery. Click here to view the full story.

