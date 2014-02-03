Horn capital murder trial delayed again

It could be January before the convicted sex offender accused in the abduction and murder of 12-year-old Just on Bloxom goes to trial.

The man accused in the abduction and murder of a 12-year-old Stonewall boy has been denied a motion to suppress evidence in the case against him.

Authorities believe the sex offender who killed a 12-year-old DeSoto Parish boy posed as a girl over the internet to get to him.

Horn's defense team asked for more time to hire their own expert on the enhanced technology used to lift and analyze a fingerprint taken from Horn's cab.

Brian Horn, on the right, walks to the DeSoto Parish courthouse Monday, where a hearing resulted in another delay in the start of his capital murder trial.

There will be another delay in the start of the capital murder trial of the man accused of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Stonewall boy back in 2010.

Brian Horn's trial was supposed to begin this week with jury selection. The 37-year-old twice-convicted sex offender is charged with first degree murder and aggravated kidnapping in the March 30, 2010 asphyxiation death of 12-year-old Justin Bloxom.

Judge Robert Burgess had been asked by Horn's defense team for more time to hire their own expert on the enhanced technology used to lift and analyze a fingerprints taken from Horn's cab.



The fingerprint expert took the stand Monday and was asked questions about the relatively new digital software used to enhance the fingerprints.



"We've talked to the fingerprint expert, and we're comfortable with what he had to say. We think it's valid legitimate technology that he's using. And he's an expert who has been doing this many years, and has testified in hundreds of cases," said Desoto Parish District Attorney, Richard Johnson Jr.

It's the latest in a series of delays in the start of the trial. In keeping with his vow that the trial would begin before Summer, Burgess Monday ruled that the trial will begin March 11.

"We didn't' want the continuance because we want the family to have closure in this case as soon as possible, however we understand the importance of getting it right," said Johnson.

